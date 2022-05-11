Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 11, 2022 Deals May 11, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gallery BooksToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Gallery Books $1.99 Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi Get This Deal $0.99 Cold-Blooded Alpha by Eve Bale Get This Deal $1.99 Shipped by Angie Hockman Get This Deal $2.99 Under One Roof by Ali Hazelwood Get This Deal You Might Also Like Enough About Me: 12 Exciting Upcoming 2022 Memoirs 150 More Book Characters by Their Myers-Briggs Type Nampa, Idaho, Schools Permanently Remove 24 Books from Library The Best Fantasy Books You've Never Heard Of The Winners of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Have Been Announced New Adventure Fantasy Books To Explore