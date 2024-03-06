Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 6, 2024 Deals Mar 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Secret to a Southern Wedding by Synithia Williams Get This Deal $1.99 The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon Get This Deal $1.99 The Shacking Up Series by Helena Hunting Get This Deal $3.99 Coming Home by A.R. Williams Get This Deal $1.99 The Lady Has a Past by Amanda Quick Get This Deal $4.99 Daughter of the Drowned Empire by Frankie Diane Mallis Get This Deal You Might Also Like Haruki Murakami's First Novel in Six Years is Coming in November The Best New Book Releases Out March 5, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Thrilling Novellas to Read in One Sitting The 2024 Audie Winners for Best Audiobooks 8 of the Best Haunted House Stories To Make You Shiver