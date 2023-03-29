Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 29, 2023

Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words
$1.99 Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words by  Annika Sharma  
The Wedding Date
$1.99 The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes
$1.99 The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by  Cat Sebastian
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$2.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy, Sierra Simone 
Happiness for Beginners
$2.99 Happiness for Beginners by Katherine Center
A Taste of Gold and Iron
$2.99 A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland  
