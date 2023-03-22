Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 22, 2023 Deals Mar 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren Get This Deal $2.99 Prisoner of Love by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $1.99 I Hate You More by Lucy Gilmore Get This Deal $2.99 The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $6.99 The Reluctant Countess by Eloisa James Get This Deal $2.99 The Printed Letter Bookshop by Kathering Reay Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years 8 Books That the Authors Regretted Writing The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 YA Books That Critics and Readers Don't Agree On 10 Gothic Steampunk Books to Read by Lamplight The Scandalous Life of Natalie Clifford Barney