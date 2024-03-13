Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 13, 2024 Deals Mar 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 My So-Called Bollywood Life by Nisha Sharma Get This Deal $4.99 The Build Up by Tati Richardson Get This Deal $0.99 Tarnished Angels MC Romance Box Set by Emma Slate Get This Deal $1.99 Georgie, All Along: An Uplifting and Unforgettable Love Story by Kate Clayborn Get This Deal $4.99 Witchblood by Lissa Kasey Get This Deal $1.99 Dark Needs at Night's Edge by Kresley Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Ridiculously-Good Fantasy Books Like Baldur's Gate The Best New Book Releases Out March 12, 2024 13 Book Club Picks For March 2024, From Oprah to NYPL's Teen Banned Book Club The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 Must-Read YA Duologies WTF is Up with ACOTAR?