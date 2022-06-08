Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 8, 2022 Deals Jun 8, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin TeenToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Penguin Teen $1.99 The Hellion's Waltz by Olivia Waite Get This Deal $3.99 Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers Get This Deal $1.49 Getaway Girl by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $2.99 Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes & Noble Announces Their Best Books of 2022 So Far 15 of the Best Mystery Romance Books 8 New Historical Fiction Reads Set During and After WWII The 100 Most Influential Queer Books of All Time Conservative Group Launches "Hide the Pride" to Remove Books From Library Pride Displays 15 of the Best Mystery Thrillers That'll Keep You Hooked to the Page