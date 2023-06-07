Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 7, 2023 Deals Jun 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake Get This Deal $4.99 Nobody's Princess by Erica Ridley Get This Deal $2.99 Here's to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera Get This Deal $3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope Get This Deal $1.99 Captive Star by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Dare Me by Samantha Chase Get This Deal You Might Also Like Brave Books, Kirk Cameron Plan Public Library Events August 5; Public Libraries Need to Prepare The Bible Officially Banned in Utah School District Barnes & Noble's 'Best Books of the Year So Far' List Is Here, and It's Got Something For Everyone The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Chilling New Horror Books Coming Out June 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out June 6, 2023