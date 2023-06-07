Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Delilah Green Doesn't Care 
$2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care  by Ashley Herring Blake
Get This Deal
Nobody's Princess
$4.99 Nobody's Princess by Erica Ridley
Get This Deal
Here's to Us
$2.99 Here's to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera 
Get This Deal
Song of Blood & Stone
$3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope 
Get This Deal
Captive Star
$1.99 Captive Star by Nora Roberts
Get This Deal
Dare Me
$1.99 Dare Me by Samantha Chase
Get This Deal