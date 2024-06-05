Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 5, 2024 Deals Jun 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99In Charm's Way by Lana HarperGet This Deal$3.99Secrets Never Told by Rochelle AlersGet This Deal $0.99One Night in Hartswood by Emma DennyGet This Deal$1.99Once Ghosted Twice Shy by Alyssa ColeGet This Deal $1.99Rent to Be by Sonia HartlGet This Deal$3.99Booked on a Feeling by Jayci LeeGet This Deal You Might Also Like A Line of Book-Lovers a Mile Long Why Did a High Schooler Hand Her Superintendent A Book at Graduation? One Student's Year of Fighting Book Bans. The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far) 10 New Horror Books Coming Out in June to Give You the Chills Time To Sleuth: 14 New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024 10 Must-Read New Nonfiction Releases for June 2024