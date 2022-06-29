Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 29, 2022 Deals Jun 29, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin TeenToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Penguin Teen. $1.99 Incense and Sensibility by Sonail Dev Get This Deal $5.99 You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi Get This Deal $2.99 Girl Gone Viral by Alisha Rai Get This Deal $2.99 Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Best Mysteries with a Twist 22 More Great New Books To Read in 2022 11 Amazing Books About the Wonder of Trees New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week How Does Goodreads Make Money? 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now