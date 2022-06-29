Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Penguin Teen

Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Penguin Teen.

Incense and Sensibility
$1.99 Incense and Sensibility by Sonail Dev
Get This Deal
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty
$5.99 You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
Get This Deal
Girl Gone Viral
$2.99 Girl Gone Viral by Alisha Rai
Get This Deal
Jay's Gay Agenda
$2.99 Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy