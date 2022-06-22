Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 22, 2022 Deals Jun 22, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing $2.99 You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour and David Levithan Get This Deal $2.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $2.99 The View Was Exhausting by Onjuli Datta and Mikaella Clements Get This Deal $1.99 Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Cozy Mysteries Coming Out in the Second Half of 2022 Outer Sight: The Best Science Fiction Books You've Never Heard of How To Take A Reading Vacation Quiz: Should You Stop Buying Books? Cookbook Showdown: The Best Cornbread Recipes, Tested 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now