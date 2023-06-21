Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 21, 2023 Deals Jun 21, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 I'm So (Not) Over You by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 One Night with the Duke by Jodi Ellen Malpas Get This Deal $1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal $1.99 Exactly Where You Need to Be by Amelia Diane Coombs Get This Deal $2.99 Promposal by RaeChell Garrett Get This Deal $1.99 Highland Thief by Alyson McLayne Get This Deal $0.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland Get This Deal $0.99 The Bachelor Bargain by Maddison Michaels Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists QUIZ: Which Sub-Genre Should You Tackle Next? The 10 Most F*cked Up Books We’ve Ever Read The Best New Book Releases Out June 20, 2023 Who Is Nora Roberts?