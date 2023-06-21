Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
I'm So (Not) Over You
$4.99 I'm So (Not) Over You by Kosoko Jackson
Get This Deal
One Night with the Duke 
$2.99 One Night with the Duke  by Jodi Ellen Malpas
Get This Deal
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks
$1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
Get This Deal
Exactly Where You Need to Be
$1.99 Exactly Where You Need to Be by Amelia Diane Coombs 
Get This Deal
Promposal
$2.99 Promposal by RaeChell Garrett 
Get This Deal
Highland Thief
$1.99 Highland Thief by Alyson McLayne
Get This Deal
Found in a Bookshop
$0.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland
Get This Deal
The Bachelor Bargain
$0.99 The Bachelor Bargain by Maddison Michaels
Get This Deal