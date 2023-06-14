Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 14, 2023 Deals Jun 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $0.99 The Duke Heist by Erica Ridley Get This Deal $0.99 A Scottish Country Escape by Julie Shackman Get This Deal $1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick Get This Deal $3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope Get This Deal $1.99 Clipped Wings by Helena Hunting Get This Deal $0.99 Lily Bennett’s Bucket List by Katherine Dyson Get This Deal You Might Also Like Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre Illinois Has Officially Banned Book Bans The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Daylight Horror Novels for Your Summer Reading Pleasure The Best New Book Releases Out June 13, 2023 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023