Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 14, 2023

The Duke Heist
$0.99 The Duke Heist by Erica Ridley
A Scottish Country Escape
$0.99 A Scottish Country Escape by Julie Shackman
She Gets the Girl
$1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick
Song of Blood & Stone
$3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope
Clipped Wings
$1.99 Clipped Wings by Helena Hunting
Lily Bennett’s Bucket List
$0.99 Lily Bennett’s Bucket List by Katherine Dyson
