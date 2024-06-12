Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 12, 2024 Deals Jun 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99Much Ado About Nada by Uzma JalaluddinGet This Deal$3.99The Bittersweet Bride by Vanessa RileyGet This Deal $2.99Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins ReidGet This Deal$2.99One Last Stop by Casey McQuistonGet This Deal $1.99The No-Show by Beth O'LearyGet This Deal$1.99Cool for the Summer by Dahlia AdlerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out June 11, 2024 10 Book Club Picks For June 2024, From Mocha Girls Read to GMA Book Club The Most Popular Books of the Year (So Far), According to Goodreads A Sharp, Provocative Social Novel IT ENDS WITH US Characters: Meet the Cast of Colleen Hoover’s Book-Turned-Movie The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists