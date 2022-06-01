Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for June 1, 2022 Deals Jun 1, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love LoveToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love Love $2.99 Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston Get This Deal $1.99 One True Loves by Elise Bryant Get This Deal $1.99 Torn by Jennifer L. Armentrout Get This Deal $1.99 After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Romance Novels Out in June The Best Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books Out In June The Best Audiobooks 2022 Has To Offer (So Far!) What Makes a Good Mr. Darcy? Which Bridgerton Character Are You? Take the Quiz! The Best Books You've Never Heard of (Spring 2022)