Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for July 27, 2022 Deals Jul 27, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing $2.99 The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon Get This Deal $4.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 Below Zero by Ali Hazelwood Get This Deal $4.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal You Might Also Like 2022 Booker Prize Longlist Announced A Classroom Without Books: Florida Teachers Told To Remove Classroom Libraries for Review The Best Dark Academia, According to Goodreads The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: April-June 2022 Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Reading List Lafayette Librarian Threatened with Firing for Opposing Censorship