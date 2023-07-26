Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for July 26, 2023 Deals Jul 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Chaos Theory by Nic Stone Get This Deal $1.99 Just Haven't Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens Get This Deal $3.50 Behind The Scenes by Christina C. Jones Get This Deal $0.99 You Had Me At Hello by Mhairi McFarlane Get This Deal $0.99 Own the Wind by Kristen Ashley Get This Deal $1.99 Lake Season by Denise Hunter Get This Deal You Might Also Like These are the Most Assigned Novels by Women in U.S. Colleges Adult Versions of Your Favorite Childhood Fantasy Novels 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books The Most Popular Books on Goodreads So Far The Best New Book Releases Out July 25, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists