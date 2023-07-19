Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for July 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Mimicking of Known Successes 
$2.99 The Mimicking of Known Successes  by Malka Older
Get This Deal
Kushiel's Dart
$2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey
Get This Deal
Love, Comment, Subscribe
$2.50 Love, Comment, Subscribe by Cathy Yardley
Get This Deal
Genuine Lies
$1.99 Genuine Lies by Nora Roberts
Get This Deal
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
$1.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson
Get This Deal
Tempt Me at Twilight
$2.99 Tempt Me at Twilight by Lisa Kleypas
Get This Deal
If You Could Be Mine
$2.99 If You Could Be Mine by Sara Farizan
Get This Deal
Some Girls Do
$2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
Get This Deal
The Emma Project
$1.99 The Emma Project by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
$2.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins
Get This Deal
Love & Other Disasters
$3.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
Get This Deal
The Little Bookshop on the Seine
$3.99 The Little Bookshop on the Seine by Rebecca Raisin
Get This Deal
A Fashionable Indulgence
$1.99 A Fashionable Indulgence by K.J. Charles
Get This Deal
Riven
$1.99 Riven by Roan Parrish
Get This Deal
Black Love Matters
$1.99 Black Love Matters by Jessica P. Pryde
Get This Deal
A Marvellous Light 
$2.99 A Marvellous Light  by Freya Marske
Get This Deal