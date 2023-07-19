Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for July 19, 2023 Deals Jul 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older Get This Deal $2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey Get This Deal $2.50 Love, Comment, Subscribe by Cathy Yardley Get This Deal $1.99 Genuine Lies by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 Tempt Me at Twilight by Lisa Kleypas Get This Deal $2.99 If You Could Be Mine by Sara Farizan Get This Deal $2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $1.99 The Emma Project by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $2.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins Get This Deal $3.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $3.99 The Little Bookshop on the Seine by Rebecca Raisin Get This Deal $1.99 A Fashionable Indulgence by K.J. Charles Get This Deal $1.99 Riven by Roan Parrish Get This Deal $1.99 Black Love Matters by Jessica P. Pryde Get This Deal $2.99 A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Horror Books for People Who Don't Like Horror Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far) 10 of the Best (and Worst) Fantasy Tropes The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: July 17, 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out July 18, 2023 Books With Awful Taste, But Great Execution