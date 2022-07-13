Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for July 13, 2022 Deals Jul 13, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. HTP BooksToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by HTP Books $2.99 The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa Get This Deal $0.99 The Hellion by Christi Caldwell Get This Deal $2.99 Stuck with You by Ali Hazelwood Get This Deal $4.99 The Devil Comes Courting by Courtney Milan Get This Deal You Might Also Like Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Historical Fiction of 2022 (So Far) Kindle Oasis vs. Paperwhite: Which Is Better For You? The "Great Publishing Resignation" Exposes the Failings of the Industry 10 Of The Best Fantasy Series to Read via Audiobook Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January–June 2022 How Does Kindle Unlimited Work? The Basics And Beyond