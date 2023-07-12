Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for July 12, 2023 Deals Jul 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade Get This Deal $1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone Get This Deal $3.00 The Stand-In by Lily Chu Get This Deal $4.00 Electric Idol by Katee Robert Get This Deal $3.99 Captivated by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $2.99 The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa Get This Deal $1.99 The Best Man by Kristn Higgins Get This Deal You Might Also Like Clued In: 10 of the Best Mysteries and Thrillers of 2023 So Far Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers (Updated July 12) The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals (Updated July 12) 20 Must-Read Works of Historical Fiction Set in Mexico The Best New Book Releases Out July 11, 2023