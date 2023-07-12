Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for July 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Well, That Was Unexpected
$1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
Ship Wrecked
$1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Get This Deal
The Stand-In 
$3.00 The Stand-In  by Lily Chu
Get This Deal
Electric Idol
$4.00 Electric Idol by Katee Robert
Get This Deal
Captivated
$3.99 Captivated by Nora Roberts
Get This Deal
The Worst Best Man
$2.99 The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa
Get This Deal
The Best Man
$1.99 The Best Man by Kristn Higgins
Get This Deal