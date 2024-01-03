Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for January 3, 2024 Deals Jan 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal $2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher Get This Deal $3.99 All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim Get This Deal $3.99 When London Snow Falls by Hayden Stone Get This Deal $2.99 Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman Get This Deal $1.99 Gabriel's Inferno by Sylvain Reynard Get This Deal You Might Also Like Jump Into These 9 New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books in January 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out January 2, 2024 8 Fantasy Graphic Novels For Adults To Lose Themselves In The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Anticipated SFF of 2024, According to Goodreads Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge