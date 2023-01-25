Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for January 25, 2023  

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$4.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
The Dating Playbook
$2.99 The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon
Booked on a Feeling
$1.99 Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet 
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet  by Laekan Zea Kemp
Hello Stranger: The Ravenels
$4.00 Hello Stranger: The Ravenels by Lisa Kleypas
Home Sweet Christmas
$4.99 Home Sweet Christmas by Susan Mallery
