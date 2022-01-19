Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for January 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
St. Martin's Griffin

Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by St. Martin's Griffin

Merry Inkmas
$3.99 Merry Inkmas by Talia Hibbert
Get This Deal
The Other Miss Bridgerton
$1.99 The Other Miss Bridgerton by Julia Quinn
Get This Deal
How to Find a Princess
$2.99 How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
The Light at Wyndcliff
$1.99 The Light at Wyndcliff by Sarah E. Ladd
Get This Deal