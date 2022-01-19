Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for January 19, 2022 Deals Jan 19, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. St. Martin's GriffinToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by St. Martin's Griffin $3.99 Merry Inkmas by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $1.99 The Other Miss Bridgerton by Julia Quinn Get This Deal $2.99 How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 The Light at Wyndcliff by Sarah E. Ladd Get This Deal