Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for January 18, 2023 Deals Jan 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan Get This Deal $3.99 Her Unexpected Roommate by Jackie Lau Get This Deal $2.99 Mad About You by Mhairi McFarlane Get This Deal $2.99 Let It Shine by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks Get This Deal $2.99 Homecoming King by Penny Reid Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best of the Weird West: 8 Alternate History Westerns The Top 10 Hardest Words for Americans to Pronounce 25 of The Best Kindle Unlimited Books to Read in 2023 The Best Dark Academia in Science Fiction and Fantasy 23 Great Books To Read in 2023 New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week