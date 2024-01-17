Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for January 17, 2023 Deals Jan 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 How to Catch a Queen by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $0.99 No Cooldown for Love by Aliyah Burke Get This Deal $1.99 Palazzo by Danielle Steel Get This Deal $4.99 The Missing Sister by Lucinda Riley Get This Deal $1.99 Sacred Sins by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 What the River Knows by Isabel Ibañez Get This Deal $1.99 End of Story by Kylie Scott Get This Deal $5.99 Big Little Spells by Hazel Beck Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 23 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in 2023 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out January 16, 2024 25 of the Best Self-Improvement Books to Read in 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2023