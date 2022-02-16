Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for February 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by The Rake, a brand new dark romance by Wall Street Journal author L.J. Shen

The Highland Fling
$1.99 The Highland Fling by Meghan Quinn
The Singing Trees
$4.99 The Singing Trees by Boo Walker
Unfinished Business
$2.99 Unfinished Business by Brenda Jackson
Can't Escape Love
$4.99 Can't Escape Love by Alyssa Cole
