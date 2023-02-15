Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for February 15, 2023 Deals Feb 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $1.99 99 Percent Mine by Sally Thorne Get This Deal $1.99 So This Is Ever After by F.T. Lukens Get This Deal $1.99 How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters Get This Deal $1.99 Duke, Actually by Jenny Holiday Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books