Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for December 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Bridgerton Prequels Collection
$4.99 Bridgerton Prequels Collection by Julia Quinn
Get This Deal
Too Late
$4.99 Too Late by Colleen Hoover
Get This Deal
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
$2.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
$3.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
Get This Deal
American Dreamer
$1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera
Get This Deal
One Season with the Duke
$0.99 One Season with the Duke by Addy Du Lac
Get This Deal