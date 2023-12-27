Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for December 27, 2023 Deals Dec 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 Bridgerton Prequels Collection by Julia Quinn Get This Deal $4.99 Too Late by Colleen Hoover Get This Deal $2.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $3.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming Get This Deal $1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal $0.99 One Season with the Duke by Addy Du Lac Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country 20 Must-Read Cozy Fantasy Books Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2023