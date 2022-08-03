Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love Love

Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love Love

She Drives Me Crazy 
$2.99 She Drives Me Crazy  by Kelly Quindlen
Get This Deal
By the Book
$3.99 By the Book by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
The Friendship Pact
$1.99 The Friendship Pact by Jill Shaves
Get This Deal
Alpha's Revenge
$2.49 Alpha's Revenge by Renee Rose & Lee Savino
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy