Romance Deals Book Riot's Romance Deals for August 3, 2022 Deals Aug 3, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love LoveToday's edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love Love $2.99 She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen Get This Deal $3.99 By the Book by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 The Friendship Pact by Jill Shaves Get This Deal $2.49 Alpha's Revenge by Renee Rose & Lee Savino Get This Deal