Romance Deals Book Riot's Romance Deals for August 24, 2022 Deals Aug 24, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rising Action Publishing Co.Today's edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Rising Action Publishing Co. $3.99 The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa Get This Deal $0.99 My One and Only Duke by Grace Burrowes Get This Deal $1.99 The Party Crasher by Sophie Kinsella Get This Deal $3.99 Beach House Summer by Sarah Morgan Get This Deal