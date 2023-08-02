Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 2, 2023 Deals Aug 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.50 Tahira in Bloom by Farah Heron Get This Deal $4.99 The Last Honest Woman by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Without Further Ado by Jessica Dettman Get This Deal $1.50 All I've Wanted All I've Needed by A.E. Valdez Get This Deal $1.50 The Duke Wins a Bride by Nina Jarrett Get This Deal $2.99 Summer at the Cape by RaeAnne Thayne Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist 8 Award-Winning Literary Fiction Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks? The Best Comics and Graphic Novels of the Year, According to the Eisner Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists