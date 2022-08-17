Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 17, 2022 Deals Aug 17, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. HTP Books Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by HTP Books. $2.99 Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams Get This Deal $1.99 Julian Fellowes's Belgravia by Julian Fellowes Get This Deal $4.99 A New Foundation by Rochelle Alers Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time Florida School District Puts Warnings on 100 Books, including EVERYWHERE BABIES The Mental Health Benefits of Playing Dungeons and Dragons 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade 10 Books You Read as a Kid That are Worth Rereading as an Adult Barnes & Noble Huge 50% Off Sale