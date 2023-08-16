Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School
$2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Get This Deal
The Dead Romantics
$4.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal
The Wife Before
$1.99 The Wife Before by Shanora Williams
Get This Deal
Infamous
$2.99 Infamous by Lex Croucher
Get This Deal
Our Last Summer
$0.99 Our Last Summer by Jennifer Joyce
Get This Deal
A Lady at Willowgrove Hall 
$1.99 A Lady at Willowgrove Hall  by Sarah E. Ladd
Get This Deal