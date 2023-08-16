Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 16, 2023 Deals Aug 16, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes Get This Deal $4.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $1.99 The Wife Before by Shanora Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Infamous by Lex Croucher Get This Deal $0.99 Our Last Summer by Jennifer Joyce Get This Deal $1.99 A Lady at Willowgrove Hall by Sarah E. Ladd Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads 20 Must-Read Books About Books Here are Goodreads Users' Most Anticipated Books of Fall 10 Books You Didn't Know Were Getting Adapted 9 of the Most Unique Magic Systems in YA Fantasy The Best New Book Releases Out August 15, 2023