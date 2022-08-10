Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Destiny's Captive
$1.99 Destiny's Captive by Beverly Jenkins
Get This Deal
Summer Desserts
$2.99 Summer Desserts by Nora Roberts
Get This Deal
The Ex Talk
$1.99 The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Get This Deal
Glutton for Pleasure 
$3.99 Glutton for Pleasure  by Alisha Rai
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy