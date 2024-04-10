Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 10, 2024 Deals Apr 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang Get This Deal $2.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare Get This Deal $1.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 Mixed Signals by B.K. Borison Get This Deal $1.99 Devil in Disguise by Lisa Kleypas Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels 8 Sci-Noir Books that Blend Genres The Best New Book Releases Out April 9, 2024 8 Genre-Blending Nonfiction Books You Need To Read Read With Jenna, the Jenna Bush Hager Book Club The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists