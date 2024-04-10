Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 10, 2024

The Kiss Quotient
$1.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
$2.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson
Romancing the Duke
$1.99 Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare
Love & Other Disasters
$1.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
Mixed Signals
$1.99 Mixed Signals by B.K. Borison
Devil in Disguise
$1.99 Devil in Disguise by Lisa Kleypas
