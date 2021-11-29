Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals of the Day for November 29, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today's edition of Mystery Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing

The Good Lie
$1.99 The Good Lie by A.R. Torre
Get This Deal
Her Name is Knight
$4.99 Her Name is Knight by Yasmin Angoe
Get This Deal
The Light Through the Leaves
$1.99 The Light Through the Leaves by Glendy Vanderah
Get This Deal
A Familiar Sight
$ A Familiar Sight by Brianna Labuskes
Get This Deal