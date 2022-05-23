Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for May 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing 

We Keep the Dead Close
$3.99 We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper
Get This Deal
The Frangipani Tree Mystery 
$3.99 The Frangipani Tree Mystery  by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal
The Hive
$2.49 The Hive by Gregg Olson
Get This Deal
The Chemist
$4.99 The Chemist by Stephanie Meyer
Get This Deal