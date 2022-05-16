Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for May 16, 2022 Deals May 16, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Brian LebeauToday’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Brian Lebeau $1.99 Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie Get This Deal $3.99 The Chain by Adrian McKinty Get This Deal $2.99 Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke Get This Deal $1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan Get This Deal You Might Also Like These are the Most and Least Popular States for Book Settings 20 Must-Read YA Historical Fiction Novels 150 More Book Characters by Their Myers-Briggs Type What's the Buzz: 40 of the Best Summer Reads for 2022 Mix It Up: 20 Must-Read, Genre-Blending Historical Fiction Books 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now