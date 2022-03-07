Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for March 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Night Shift by Alex Finlay

Today's edition of Mystery Deals is sponsored by The Night Shift by Alex Finlay

Your House Will Pay
$1.99 Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha
Get This Deal
Whisper Network
$2.99 Whisper Network by Chandler Baker
Get This Deal
The Memory Police
$2.99 The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa
Get This Deal
The Collective
$2.99 The Collective by Alison Gaylin
Get This Deal