Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for March 28, 2022 Deals Mar 28, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook edition of The Darkest PlaceToday’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by the audiobook edition of The Darkest Place. $3.99 Afterland by Lauren Beukes Get This Deal $1.99 The Turnout by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $1.99 He Started It by Samantha Downing Get This Deal $0.99 The Dying Day by Vaseem Khan Get This Deal You Might Also Like How to Choose Your Next Book to Read — In the Most Chaotic Way Possible A Guide to the Bridgerton Books The 25 Most Influential Horror Novels of All Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 15 Of The Best Places To Find Free Books Online 14 Websites To Find Free Audiobooks Online