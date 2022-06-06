Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for June 6, 2022 Deals Jun 6, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing $3.99 Murder Above the Silver Waves by Blythe Baker Get This Deal $2.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $3.99 Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price Get This Deal $2.99 Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 of the Best Mystery Thrillers That'll Keep You Hooked to the Page The Best Bridgerton Fan Fiction 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Best Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books Out In June The Best Audiobooks 2022 Has To Offer (So Far!) 15 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books for Teens