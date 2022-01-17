Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for January 17, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Get Underlined

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Get Underlined.

Death By Dumpling
$2.99 Death By Dumpling by Vivien Chien
Get This Deal
Who Is Vera Kelly?
$2.99 Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht
Get This Deal
A Conspiracy of Mothers
$1.99 A Conspiracy of Mothers by Colleen van Niekerk
Get This Deal
The Last Sister
$1.99 The Last Sister by  Kendra Elliot 
Get This Deal