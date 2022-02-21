Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for February 21, 2022 Deals Feb 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whitesands - THE supernatural thriller of 2021Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Whitesands - THE supernatural thriller of 2021. $1.99 Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia Get This Deal $4.99 The Drowned Girls by Loreth Anne White Get This Deal $4.99 Good as Dead by Susan Walter Get This Deal $2.99 Murder by the Bookend by Laura Gail Black Get This Deal