Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for April 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
the audiobook edition of The Resting Place

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by the audiobook edition of The Resting Place. 

The Last Policeman
$1.99 The Last Policeman by Ben H. Winters
Get This Deal
A Time to Kill
$1.99 A Time to Kill by John Grisham
Get This Deal
The Intangible
$1.99 The Intangible by C. J. Washington
Get This Deal
A Beautiful Poison
$0.99 A Beautiful Poison by Lydia Kang
Get This Deal