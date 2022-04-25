Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for April 25, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
“22 Seconds” by James Patterson

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by “22 Seconds” by James Patterson.

One Good Turn
$2.99 One Good Turn by Kate Atkinson
Get This Deal
Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato
Get This Deal
Death on Windmill Way
$1.99 Death on Windmill Way by Carrie Doyle
Get This Deal
A Suitable Lie
$0.99 A Suitable Lie by Michael J. Malone
Get This Deal