Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for May 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Harlem Shuffle
$1.99 Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Get This Deal
The Dying Day
$0.99 The Dying Day by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
The Turn of Midnight
$2.99 The Turn of Midnight by Minette Walters
Get This Deal
The Temple House Vanishing
$3.99 The Temple House Vanishing by Rachel Donohue
Get This Deal
Magpie 
$2.99 Magpie  by Elizabeth Day
Get This Deal
Jackal
$2.99 Jackal by Erin E. Adams
Get This Deal
Jamaica Inn
$1.99 Jamaica Inn by Daphne du Maurier 
Get This Deal
The Family Plot
$1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins
Get This Deal