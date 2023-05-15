Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for May 15, 2023 Deals May 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride Get This Deal $1.99 A Nearly Normal Family by M. T. Edvardsson Get This Deal $2.99 Miami by Joan Didion Get This Deal $1.99 Aunty Lee's Chilled Revenge by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal $4.99 Big Sky by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $1.99 A Dedicated Man by Peter Robinson Get This Deal You Might Also Like Judge a Book by Its Cover and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation 8 Award-Winning Fantasy Books You've Probably Never Heard Of 10 of the Best Fantasy Books of Summer 2023 Your Guide to Kazuo Ishiguro's Books 25 Must-Read Morbid Nonfiction Books 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024