Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for May 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Deacon King Kong
$1.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Get This Deal
A Nearly Normal Family
$1.99 A Nearly Normal Family by M. T. Edvardsson
Get This Deal
Miami
$2.99 Miami by Joan Didion
Get This Deal
Aunty Lee's Chilled Revenge
$1.99 Aunty Lee's Chilled Revenge by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal
Big Sky
$4.99 Big Sky by  Kate Atkinson 
Get This Deal
A Dedicated Man
$1.99 A Dedicated Man by Peter Robinson
Get This Deal