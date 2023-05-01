Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for May 1, 2023 Deals May 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $0.99 The Mimosa Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal $1.99 The Fifth Heart by Dan Simmons Get This Deal $4.99 Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $2.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $2.50 Her Mother's Grave by Lisa Regan Get This Deal $4.99 The Best Mystery Stories of the Year 2021 by Lee Child Get This Deal You Might Also Like May 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Expand Your Bookshelf With These 8 Interstellar Books Like The Expanse The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies Affordable Book Depository Alternatives When Children's Book Authors Don't Like Children's Books 10 SFF Books Out in May 2023 You Don't Want to Miss!