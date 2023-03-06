Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for March 6, 2023 Deals Mar 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal $6.64 The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe Get This Deal $3.99 Hollywood Ending by Kellye Garrett Get This Deal $0.99 The Pact by Sharon Bolton Get This Deal $2.99 A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Nobel Prize In Literature Winners You Need to Read The Bestselling Fantasy Books of All Time 6 Extremely Disturbing Books You HAVE to Read Must-Read Books Based On Your D&D Class We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 10 Books Like LEGENDS AND LATTES