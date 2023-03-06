Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for March 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Sanatorium
$4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
The Obsession
$6.64 The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland
$1.99 Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
Hollywood Ending
$3.99 Hollywood Ending by Kellye Garrett
The Pact
$0.99 The Pact by Sharon Bolton
A Thousand Steps
$2.99 A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker
