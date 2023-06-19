Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for June 19, 2023 Deals Jun 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 Fearless Jones by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $4.99 The Accidental Alchemist by GiGi Pandian Get This Deal $4.99 Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, and Con Artists Are Taking Over the Internet by Gabrielle Bluestone Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $0.99 The Resort by Sarah Goodwin Get This Deal You Might Also Like Everything I Know About Hockey, I Learned From Romance Novels The Most Popular Books on Goodreads So Far Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre Texas Officially Bans So-Called "Sexually Explicit" Books; Demands Book Ratings from Vendors 6 of the Best Ways to Get Paid to Read Books Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?