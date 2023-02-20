Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for February 20, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Bullet That Missed
$4.99 The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman
A Conspiracy in Belgravia
$1.99 A Conspiracy in Belgravia by Sherry Thomas
The House Across the Lake
$4.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sagar
Black Water Rising
$4.99 Black Water Rising by Attica Locke
The Violin Conspiracy
$1.99 The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
Things We Do in the Dark
$4.99 Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
Lady in the Lake
$1.99 Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman
Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight for Fairness
$3.99 Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight for Fairness by Laura Coates
